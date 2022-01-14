Sponsor: Ohio voting law overhaul won’t be ready for 2022

FILE-This Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo shows Board of Elections worker Bob Moody moving boxes of ballots at the Trumbull County Board of Elections in Warren, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws that includes both new restrictions on voting and some added conveniences supported by voting rights advocates will not be ready for 2022 elections.

Sponsoring Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz said Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik raised concerns about the security of allowing absentee ballots to be requested online.

Paduchik was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has attempted to address the chairman’s concerns, Seitz said.

But associated delays now mean the bill won’t be considered again until after the May primary.