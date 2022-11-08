WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — A referendum which would have consolidated Southwood Jr/Sr High School and Northfield Jr/Sr High School in Wabash has failed to pass by a large margin.

With every precinct reported, the election results showed a nearly 80/20 split, with 79.4% of voters going against the referendum that would have merged the two high schools and turned the old buildings into schools for preschool through eighth grade students.

Multiple public meetings were held in October to discuss the proposal, which led to differing opinions on the plan.

It is not known if the proposal is now dead in the water or will be revived again in the future.

Over 2,000 people voted on the referendum.