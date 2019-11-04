Social media impacts political campaigning

There are fewer than 24 hours before voters head to the polls for election day and candidates are making the final push to voters.

There are several races to keep an eye on this election, however Political Analyst Andy Downs said its more difficult now to tell who may be leading the polls.

That is because there has been an evolution in the way people campaign, he said.

Decades ago candidates knocked on doors trying to win your vote. In the 1980s television ads were big. According to Downs, candidates with ads on television were likely leading the polls.

Now, social media has made it more difficult to determine who is in the lead.

“Because of social media and because of what people refer to as ‘micro-targeting’ sometimes campaigns are much better at figuring out who to target with their message,” said Downs. “It actually makes it a little more difficult for those of us who follow elections to know how campaigns are doing.”

According to the Director of Elections Beth Dlug, more than 10,700 people voted early this year. That’s compared to roughly 2,600 in 2011 and 6,900 in 2015.