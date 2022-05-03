FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Democrat Gary Snyder has won the primary race for the Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Snyder beat Aaron Calkins by 3,914 votes and beat Phillip Beachy by 4,411 votes.

Snyder is President of the Indiana Talks Network and publisher of The SnydeReport. He announced his campaign in January through a press release where he said he wanted to “make a difference for residents of Northeast Indiana in Washington and to make the federal government work for all of us.”

Snyder will be running against incumbent Rep. Jim Banks in the General Election later this year.