FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ahead of Indiana’s May 3 primary election, WANE 15 will profile select contested primary races without an incumbent.

Due to redistricting, Indiana House District 82 is wide open. The redrawn seat covers much of central Fort Wayne and is expected to lean Democratic.

Davyd Jones is the sole Republican candidate.

The Democratic candidates are Kathy Zoucha, Kyle Miller and Melissa Rinehart.

In the above video, they share a bit of their background and qualifications. They were asked to keep their answers to around one minute in length.

What are the biggest issues facing District 82 and how would you solve them?

How can the Indiana Democratic Party break the GOP super majorities at the Statehouse?