Sheriff’s department’s deputy chief announces run for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Troy Hershberger, a current deputy chief with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, is running for Allen County Sheriff.

Hershberger has called a Tuesday news conference to make the formal announcement.

Hershberger is currently the sheriff’s department’s Administration Division Commander. He has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 25 years.

Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Mitch McKinney has already announced a campaign to run for sheriff.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux’s term expires at the end of 2022.