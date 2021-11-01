Several applications filed for open SACS board position

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Applicants are coming in for the open Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) school board seat days after Tom Rhoads sent in his resignation letter.

In the letter to the district, Rhoads said he was moving outside of the district, which negates his ability to serve out his term. His final day is Nov. 5.

Since Rhoades the announcement on Oct. 29, officials say that four applications have already been submitted.

Anyone interested in applying must live within Aboite Township and submit an application by noon on Nov. 16. The board will then interview candidates on Nov. 30 in a public meeting.

After the interviews, a person will be nominated and voted on during Dec. 1 school board meeting. After approval officials say that person will start right away.

More information about the position, the appointment process and a link to the application can be found at www.sacs.k12.in.us.