Satellite locations open in Allen County for early voting

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Early voting continues in Allen County, as satellite locations opened Monday.

Voters can cast ballots early through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at four new locations around the county.

Satellite locations are located at:

Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing

Rousseau Centre at 1 East Main St.

Salomon Farm Park at 817 W. Dupont Road

Early voting is also available at the Memorial Coliseum. Voting is open through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot at the voting location assigned to their precinct from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. To find a polling place, head to indianavoters.in.gov.