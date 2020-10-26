Satellite locations open in Allen County for early voting

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Early voting continues in Allen County, as satellite locations opened Monday.

Voters can cast ballots early through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at four new locations around the county.

Satellite locations are located at:

  • Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.
  • Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing
  • Rousseau Centre at 1 East Main St.
  • Salomon Farm Park at 817 W. Dupont Road

Early voting is also available at the Memorial Coliseum. Voting is open through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot at the voting location assigned to their precinct from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. To find a polling place, head to indianavoters.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss