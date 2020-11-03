Rokita, Weinzapful face off in Indiana Attorney General race

Indianapolis, Ind. (WANE) – Republican Todd Rokita will face off against Democratic challenger Jonathan Weinzapfel to hold the title of Indiana’s Attorney General.

They are vying for Attorney General Curtis Hill’s seat after he lost his run for re-election following allegations that he groped several women at a party.’

Rokita served as Secretary of State then went on to represent Indiana’s 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Weinzapful is the former Mayor of Evansville where he served two terms. He also served in the Indiana General Assembly as a State Representative before becoming Mayor.

Republican Todd Rokita’s campaign is focused on job creation and recovering Indiana’s economy and his democratic opponent Jonathan Weinzapfel is concentrated on protecting the Affordable Care Act and legalizing marijuana.

Rokita is against the Affordable Care Act and thinks the state should be in charge of your healthcare. As a result— he would keep Indiana in the lawsuit against the ACA.

Weinzapfel said he would immediately take Indiana out of the lawsuit against the ACA. He also wants to legalize marijuana as a way to also help Indiana recover economically from the pandemic.

Rokita said he supports current state law on the topic and touted another way to boost Indiana’s economy.

Both candidates said they’ll make protecting Hoosiers from COVID-19 scams and fraud a top priority if elected.