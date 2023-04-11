(WANE) — On Tuesday, Republican Jon Kenworthy announced his campaign for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional district to replace Jim Banks in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The announcement makes Kenworthy the fifth Republican to launch a campaign for Banks’ seat.

Other candidates include Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis and Indiana Senator Andy Zay, along with Chandler Likes and Michael Felker.

Kenworthy — a military veteran and former political staffer — told WANE 15 he is confident he has the experience for the job.

Banks’ seat became open after he announced plans to run for U.S. Senate.

The primary is May 7, 2024.