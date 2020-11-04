Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP/WANE) — Republican Jim Banks has won reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Banks defeated Democratic challenger Chip Coldiron with more than 71 percent of the vote, with 37 percent of precincts reporting.

“It has been an honor to be your representative in Washington the last four years, and it is a privilege to be sent back and continue our mission of being a conservative fighter for Hoosiers for another two. The next two years will be critical for our nation, and I promise to be your conservative fighter in Washington working to stop the insane agenda of the radical Left that would reshape our country permanently for the worse. Tonight’s victory belongs to the voters, and all of the people I serve,” said Rep. Banks.

Banks was first elected to the U.S. House four years ago.