Rep. Jim Banks to seek 4th term

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana has filed to seek re-election.

The 3rd District Republican will run for his 4th term in the U.S. House. He has served since 2017.

“We have made much progress defending northeast Indiana’s conservative values, but there is more work to be done to stop Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats from instituting socialism and ruining the American dream for Hoosier families,” said Banks, who chairs the Republican Study Committee. “The people of Indiana are feeling the crush of inflation on their gas and their groceries, insecurity from increased crime, and the erosion of their freedoms taken away by the government under the excuse of the pandemic. I’m running for re-election to reverse the direction of our country and protect our conservative values and way of life. I helped President Trump pass his America First agenda and have watched the disastrous effects of Joe Biden’s socialist policies. It’s time we put Indiana and our country back on the track President Trump set us on four years ago. I answered the call to serve my country years ago, and I don’t intend to stop fighting for America until we finish the job.”

No other Republicans have filed to oppose Banks.

Phillip Beachy, A.J. Calkins, Gary L. Snyder have all filed to seek the Democratic nomination for 3rd District representative.

The primary election will be held May 3. The general election is set for Nov. 8.