Rep. Jim Banks talks Trump, Pence and his next election plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Third District Representative Jim Banks (R-Indiana) made his future campaign intentions known on WANE 15’s First at Five.

“I haven’t talked about it a whole lot but I will run for reelection in 2022 and that’s what I’m focused on right now,” Banks said when asked if he would ever be interested in a run for Indiana governor.

“Maybe? I mean, Indiana is home and I loved serving at the Statehouse but right now I’m focused on being the most effective representative that I can be.”

Banks claimed he didn’t know what former Vice President Mike Pence meant when he said he would never see “eye to eye” with former President Donald Trump on the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Trump wanted Pence to throw out the electoral college votes of certain states but Pence did not think he had the constitutional authority. Chants of “Hang Mike Pence” were heard from the mob inside the building.

“At the end of the day, Mike Pence made it very clear that Donald Trump was an effective president, that the Trump/Pence agenda for four years is something that I think most of us would trade for what we have today. I know there might be disagreements between the two of them about January 6th, but there’s no disagreement or daylight between the two of them about how important and effective that record was for the Trump/Pence team for four years.”

Banks also discussed a Washington Examiner article that labeled him a rising star and the “unofficial thought leader of the House GOP.”

“I happen to believe we win back the majority if we focus on the Trump agenda,” Banks said. “He wasn’t just an effective president, he also brought millions of new voters into the Republican fold who weren’t Republicans before. If we stay focused on the agenda that President Trump fought for, I believe will win back the majority next year and will win back the White House in 2024.”

When asked if his job was to focus on Republican election strategy or represent the Indiana third district, Banks says he can do both.

“My first job is to represent the conservative values of northeast Indiana. This is what you sent me to Washington to do. I’m also very lucky to be the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus on Capitol Hill and in that job, as this article in the Washington Examiner points out, we are singularly focused on a mission of defining what the Republican Party stands for in this post-Trump era.”

Banks was first elected in 2016 and is serving his third term.