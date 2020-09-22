Register on National Voter Registration Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Americans celebrate the ninth annual National Voter Registration Day with efforts across the country to register voters ahead of election day in November.

A new national study shows registration levels for Indiana’s youngest voters, ages 18-19, are more than 50% lower than in 2016, ranking Indiana dead last.

The Allen County Election Board has moved its offices temporarily this year to the coliseum to help provide safe and effective voting opportunities for voters in Allen County.

Voter registration ends on October 5. Starting October 6, in-person voting starts at the coliseum. Those dates and times vary continuing through November 2. A link can be found here with more detailed information.

On September 18, almost 19,000 absentee ballots for Allen County were mailed out. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 22. Applications must be sent to your county election board office by noon on election day, November 3.

You can track your mailed ballot on line at indianavoters.com. Click on Visit My Voter Portal, enter your information and find the Absentee Ballot Information.

November 3 is general Election Day. Polls throughout Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you need information on your polling location visit indianavoters.in.gov.

All people doing business with the Election Board in Allen County should enter the Coliseum parking lot at entrance 1 (Coliseum Blvd.) or entrance 2 (Parnell Avenue). Park in the main lot and enter the building at the Arena & Expo Center entrance. Free parking is available.

Facebook estimates it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote so far throughout its platforms, which include Instagram and Messenger. Facebook’s goal is to register 4 million people this year.

For additional Indiana Voter information visit the Voter Portal on in.gov.