FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A recount of the Southwest Allen School Board election is set for Friday. This comes after an Allen Superior Court judge issued an order approving a recount Tuesday.

Doug Copley filed the petition for a recount after losing the election by nine votes to Stephanie Veit. Copley has served on the Southwest Allen School Board for the last year.

He says he doesn’t believe there to be any malicious doing, but with the race so close, he just wants to be sure that the numbers are accurate.

“The judge was extremely reasonable and fair and agreed to the recount commission, and so I’m thrilled with that,” Copley said. “Whatever the results show, if I win great, if I lose great, I’ll tip my hat.”

Copley says if he loses, he still believes the district will be in great shape with Stephane Veit and Kim Moppert filling the two at-large seats, as well as the other school three remaining board members. He also says that if he doesn’t win, he would like to see a focus on the Homestead High School project and the renewed referendum.

“The continuation to make sure the high school project comes in on time and on budget,” Copley said. “The second piece to that is with the recent passing of the yes for SACS referendum to be that we hire the best people and that we get that implemented as quickly as possible.”

Copley says Indiana does not have an auto-recount mechanism, which prompted him to check with the election board to find out if there was a recounting process. The Recount Commission will come together on Friday, December 16th at 8:30 a.m. in Room 740 of the Rousseau Centre at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

Members of the public are allowed to attend as the recount takes place.