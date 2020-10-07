Record turnout for early voting, voters talk issues

Voters wait to vote early at the Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 6, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in Allen County took to the polls in record numbers on day one of early voting for the presidential election. This year 1347 voters cast their ballot compared to 630 in 2016.

A large number of voters are expected to cast their ballot early or by mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic. How that pandemic is being handled remains at the forefront of many voters minds.

As they gear up to watch Vice President Mike Pence and his opponent Kamala Harris take the debate stage tonight, WANE 15 wanted to know what other issues voters think is important.

Those topics include the economy, immigration, and violence across the nation.