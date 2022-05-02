FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday is Indiana’s primary election, when voters choose their party’s candidate for the November general election.

Are you ready to vote? Hoosiers 18 and older who have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days, who are registered to vote, and who are not in prison are eligible to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election was April 4, but you can register to vote in the next election – the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – HERE.

“Exercising the right to vote is foundational to our nation’s democracy. I hope all Hoosiers who have not had the opportunity to vote early cast their ballots on Primary Election Day,” said Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. “Hoosiers can go to the polls with confidence thanks to the work of election administrators in each of Indiana’s 92 counties to ensure safe and secure elections.”

CHECK VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS

Head to indianavoters.com and click on the Check Voting Status button. You’ll be prompted to enter your name, date of birth and county of registration before learning your status. If your voting status is active, the page will show your polling place and directions, who’s on your ballot, and other useful information before you head to the polls. You can also update your voter information, if necessary.

FIND MY POLLING LOCATION

Also on indianavoters.com, you can find your polling location. On the main page, click on Voting Location. You’ll either need to search for your Voter Registration by providing your name, date of birth and county of current registration, or simply submit your county and precinct. In northeast Indiana, Adams, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, and Wells counties have vote centers, which allow registered voters to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

To vote in Indiana, residents need to bring a government-issued valid photo ID. In most cases, a driver’s license, a state ID card, a Military ID or U.S. Passport will work, and some college ID’s will be sufficient. For more on Indiana’s Photo ID law, click here.

WHEN TO VOTE

Indiana’s election day voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ON THE PHONE

Want to talk to a real person about the voting process? Call Indiana’s toll-free Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE for information, polling locations and to file grievances. Representatives will be available from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

ELECTION RESULTS

After you vote, head to wane.com after the polls close for up-to-the-minute results as they come in.