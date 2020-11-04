President Donald Trump scores crucial win in Ohio again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump has again carried Ohio, historically a must-win state for Republicans. No Republican has reached the White House without carrying Ohio.

Meanwhile, the state’s GOP-drawn congressional map remains unbeaten, with all 16 incumbents winning. The Republicans have held a 12-4 majority in the state’s U.S. House delegation since the map took effect in 2012.

GOP legislators will keep “supermajorities” in the Statehouse, even after a federal bribery scandal involving their former House speaker.

A Democrat won one of two Supreme Court positions being contested, narrowing the GOP edge to 4-3. Ohio has been trending Republican in recent statewide elections.

