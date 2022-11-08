FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana.

You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.

If you do not have an ID, you may cast a provisional ballot and have 10 days after the election to follow up with the county board to show proper ID. There are specific locations you can vote from, click here to find your polling location.

In Ohio, your hours are from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm, so there is a little extra time to get out and vote.

A question of safety while voting has been a concern for many across the United States. Allen County Election Board members say everything will be protected, from the voter to the votes. The voting machines have been put in place since last Wednesday, and have since been tested and ready to go for a long day.

“We currently have the Allen County [Sheriff’s] Department and the city of Fort Wayne Police Department where they will monitor those locations on Election Day, all 114, so they are very aware of the locations. So I think they monitor and stay close to those locations all day long,” said Amy Scrogham, Director of Election for Allen County.

WANE 15 will continue to have Election Day coverage on the air and right here on WANE.com.