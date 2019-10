HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A new mayor will soon be elected in Huntington Three candidates are running to take the place of current mayor Brooks Fetters, Republican Larry Buzzard and Independents Jonnie Hiles and Richard Strick. WANE 15 sat down with each candidate to hear what they will bring to the office and community if elected.

