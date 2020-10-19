Pence campaign eyeing Fort Wayne for Thursday visit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vice President Mike Pence may be visiting Fort Wayne for a campaign stop Thursday.
According to a tweet from Katie Miller, the vice president’s Communications Director, Pence will be visiting the Summit City as well as Pontiac, Michigan Thursday.
As of Monday afternoon, no Fort Wayne campaign events have been publicized on the Trump/Pence website.
Pence made a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum while campaigning back in 2016.
WANE 15 is working to confirm details of the planned visit. This story will be updated.