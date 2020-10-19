Pence campaign eyeing Fort Wayne for Thursday visit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vice President Mike Pence may be visiting Fort Wayne for a campaign stop Thursday.

According to a tweet from Katie Miller, the vice president’s Communications Director, Pence will be visiting the Summit City as well as Pontiac, Michigan Thursday.

This Week for @Mike_Pence:

Monday: Bangor, ME & Middletown, PA

Tuesday: WH Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

Wed: Portsmouth, NH & Cincinnati, OH

Thursday: Pontiac, MI & Fort Wayne, IN

Friday: Early Voting in Indiana & Pittsburgh

Saturday: Tallahassee, FL & Jacksonville, FL — Katie Miller (@VPComDir) October 19, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, no Fort Wayne campaign events have been publicized on the Trump/Pence website.

Pence made a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum while campaigning back in 2016.

WANE 15 is working to confirm details of the planned visit. This story will be updated.