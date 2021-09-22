Parkview Emergency Physician announces bid for State Senate District 14

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A doctor and Grabill native has announced he is running for Indiana State Senate.

Dr. Tyler Johnson works as an emergency physician at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview DeKalb and hospitals throughout the region. Johnson says he has served in a variety of leadership roles in his field and has been an advocate for advancing emergency care and patient safety.

“We’ve been talking with the community and we really feel called to do it. And we are really concerned about what the future is going to be and we’ve been urged by the community to put ourselves out there and step up for this position,” Johnson said.

The Conservative said he wants to focus on limited government, families and communities, making sure people “endure the freedoms that the people before us have set for us.”

Incumbent Senator Dennis Kruse recently announced that he will retire at the end of his current term.

Last month, businessman Ron Turpin announced he also wants to succeed Kruse.

To learn more about Johnson, visit his campaign website.