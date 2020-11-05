PA elections chief defends integrity of state’s voting system

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said the “integrity” of the state’s voting system was “unparalleled”.

It comes as election officials in key battlegrounds including Pennsylvania pressed forward with presidential vote counting as Democrat Joe Biden urged patience and President Donald Trump pursued legal options with little success, insisting the processing of ballots should be stopped.

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

The contests in Georgia and Pennsylvania, along with Nevada and North Carolina, were tight with votes still being tabulated.

Trump has fixated on Pennsylvania, where the Supreme Court refused to stop a court’s ruling that allowed for a three-day extension.

