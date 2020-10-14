Ohio voter registration hits near record, led by Dem surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state elections chief says nearly 8.1 million Ohioans are signed up to vote in the November election.

That’s the second highest number since Democrat Barack Obama faced Republican John McCain in 2008.

The latest figures from Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose showed 8,080,050 residents of the presidential battleground state are registered.

The data showed Democratic registrations have risen by over a quarter of a million since 2016, to nearly 1.6 million.

The number of registered Republicans fell over that same period by 120,000, though the party’s total still remains larger at 1.9 million.

Most voters remain unaffiliated.

