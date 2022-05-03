COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won his party’s nomination for a second term in office despite angering many conservatives early in the pandemic with aggressive stay-at-home mandates and business shutdowns.

DeWine on Tuesday topped three far-right opponents, including former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who painted the governor as a moderate not aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Despite some notable splits with Trump, DeWine managed to win a shot at a second term by relying on a huge fundraising advantage and a network of supporters built from a political career spanning more than 40 years.

DeWine will be a favorite again in November against the winner of the Democratic primary, Nan Whaley. The former Dayton mayor is the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office.

Ohio hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 2006.

DeWine touted his longtime record of opposing abortion, calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history.”

In his first term, DeWine signed a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — at the time one of the most stringent restrictions in the nation. In the past year, he signed a “Stand Your Ground” law and scored a major win when Intel announced it was investing $20 billion in two semiconductor factories near Columbus.

