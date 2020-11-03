Ohio pivotal in presidential race; US House seats at stake

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s role as a bellwether for the nation remains in play this year after Democrat Joe Biden mounted a strong challenge to Republican President Donald Trump for the state’s 18 electoral votes.

A number of Ohio’s U.S. House seats are also on the ballot, including Cincinnati’s District 1 matching Democrat Kate Schroder and 12-term Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who refused to step aside from his reelection bid despite facing charges in a $60 million bribery scheme, is squaring off against four write-in candidates.

