Ohio panel OKs new map of state Senate, House districts

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepared for a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio has muscled through U.S. Census delays and partisan disagreements to approve a new 10-year map of state legislative districts.

The bipartisan vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Wednesday means the map will stand for a full decade.

Without Democratic support, the Republican-dominated panel could only have passed a four-year map.

Ohio and other states normally would have received the 2020 Census data used in the map-making process in April.

This year, due to COVID-19 delays, it arrived in Aug. 12.