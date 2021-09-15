Ohio panel OKs new map of state Senate, House districts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio has muscled through U.S. Census delays and partisan disagreements to approve a new 10-year map of state legislative districts.
The bipartisan vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Wednesday means the map will stand for a full decade.
Without Democratic support, the Republican-dominated panel could only have passed a four-year map.
Ohio and other states normally would have received the 2020 Census data used in the map-making process in April.
This year, due to COVID-19 delays, it arrived in Aug. 12.