COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Organizers of this month’s Republican primary debate in Ohio say Gov. Mike DeWine plans to skip what will be the only debate between the GOP candidates this year.

The nonpartisan Ohio Debate Commission says DeWine didn’t give a reason for declining to participate in the March 29 debate.

DeWine campaign manger Brenton Temple says the governor has always been publicly accessible and regularly meets with constituents and takes questions from the media.

The two Democratic candidates for governor, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, have agreed to debate each other on March 29.