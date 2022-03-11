COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law extending the deadline for the return of overseas absentee ballots as the debate over new state legislative maps continues.

The move comes after Ohio election officials raised concerns about their ability to carry out a successful primary election on May 3.

Those officials cite the already tight timeline due to still-unresolved state legislative maps.

The measure requires overseas ballots—mostly for members of the military—to be ready no later than April 4, which is 29 days before the May primary.

The new law also allows the ballots to be processed up to 20 days after the primary instead of 10.