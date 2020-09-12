Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose briefs reporters on election preparations at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court has halted a judge’s order directing Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email, something sought by Democrats in the pivotal swing state.

The appeals court Saturday halted Friday’s preliminary injunction pending the outcome of an appeals process it said would be “expedited for briefing, oral argument, and determination.”

The Ohio Democratic Party called the earlier ruling a victory for voter access, but the GOP secretary of state said it “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election.”

