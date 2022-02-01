New endorsement in race to replace State Senator Dennis Kruse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An endorsement Tuesday for one of the two men running to replace retiring Indiana State Senator Dennis Kruse (R-14).

Republican Tyler Johnson announced pro-life advocate Cathie Humbarger will chair his campaign. Humbarger served for years as the head of Allen County Right to Life. She retired earlier this year.

Johnson said he’s running as the conservative in the election. He said he wants to defend faith, family, and freedom – with a major focus on abortion in Indiana.

“Abortion is at the forefront right now,” said Johnson, who is an ER doctor for Parkview Health. “We have the Dobbs case at the Supreme Court being argued right now and expect to have a result in June. We’d love for the legislature and the general assembly to make a movement now to help protect babies. We don’t want any babies to die from June till next January but I have to say that were excited to have the opportunity to be in office next January to end abortion in Indiana.”

The press event took place in the parking lot of disgraced abortion doctor Ulrich “George” Klopfer, who drew national attention after he left behind 2,246 aborted fetal remains in his home or offices after his death.

The Johnson campaign has scheduled an event on March 8 to address social and emotional learning.

Johnson’s opponent in the Republican primary is businessman and East Allen County Schools board member Ron Turpin, who had a private fundraiser Tuesday night with former Vice President Mike Pence. The press was not invited.

The Indiana primary is Tuesday, May 3.