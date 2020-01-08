Nelson Peters to seek re-election for Allen County commissioner post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters has announced his intention to seek re-election.

Nelson Peters

In a news release Wednesday, Peters said he would file to run for another term as Allen County commissioner. Peters has served as a county commissioner since 2005.

“Now is not the time to take our foot off of the gas pedal,” said Peters. “We have made great strides in our permitting processes and Allen County has helped to develop a landscape providing great business opportunities. We must maintain that momentum to ensure that companies will want to continue to expand and locate here.”

Peters said if he’s re-elected, he’ll work to:

lead economic development efforts

work closer with neighborhoods to ensure that there is modern infrastructure including the hard surfacing of all roads

make sewer rates more affordable

help to mitigate broadband deficiencies in more rural areas

“Through these increased efforts we will realize a continuing improvement in the quality of life of all of our Allen County citizens,” said Peters.