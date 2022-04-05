FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Long time Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters has decided against running for Fort Wayne Mayor in 2023. Peters made the announcement in in an email to the media Tuesday morning.

In September 2021, Peters announced the formation of an exploratory committee.

“I have received encouragement from a number of community leaders and citizens, and believe that I have the skills, background and vision to take this community to the next level. Consequently, this appeared to be a logical step in a potential run for Mayor. The formation of this committee has allowed for a level of due diligence to better understand what a campaign for Mayor of Fort Wayne might look like and what type of work would be required to successfully attain that office,” Peters is quoted as saying in the email.

He went on to say, “The committee’s work to date has been very encouraging and the feedback positive. After prayerful, thoughtful and deliberate consideration, however, I have decided not to embark upon the rigors of another mayoral campaign nor deploy the necessary resources to run this campaign. Consequently, effective today, I will cease further examination of this possibility and will suspend the operations of my exploratory committee.”

Had he decided to run, it would have been his second attempt at winning the mayor’s seat. In 2007 Peters lost the Republican primary to Matt Kelty who then lost to current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.