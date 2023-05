FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Nathan Hartman won the two-person race in the primary election to determine the Republican nominee for Fort Wayne City Council’s 3rd District.

Nathan Hartman

Hartman garnered 58% of the vote to beat Mike Thomas.

No Democrats ran for the open seat in the primary election, which will allow the Allen County Democratic Party to pick a candidate for the general election to run against Hartman.