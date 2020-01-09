Nagel announces run for Allen County coroner

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Area healthcare professional Joel Nagel has announced a run for Allen County coroner.

Joel Nagle

Nagel filed to run for the office Thursday morning.

Nagel claims a career in healthcare for nearly 22 years, including “decade-plus experience of managing trauma victims.” His announcement also said he has been a successful small business owner of 4 years.

“As the Allen County coroner, I look forward (to) using my vast healthcare experience and management expertise to serve the people of Allen County by working with the pathologists who perform the autopsies, the deputy coroners who work hard to ensure accuracy, and various legal departments who promote justice,” Nagel wrote. “The job of the coroner is to be efficient, accurate and dead right.”

Dr. Craig Nelson, DDS is the current Allen County coroner. He has not announced whether he’ll seek the office for another term.