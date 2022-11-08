FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Voters appeared to choose the status quo with the Northwest Allen County school board Tuesday night.

Incumbent Kristi Schlatter, who has been on the board since 2017, is the unofficial winner after running against Benjamin MacDonald for the seat in District 3.

Voters could cast two votes for at-large seats on the board in District 4. Incumbent Elizabeth Hathaway led the way, followed by Darren Vogt. The other at-large candidates were Eric Ellingson, Christine Gilsinger, Jessica Hopkins and Rick Norton.

The Allen County Election Board said while all precincts had reported, six were incomplete. Final results will be released later.