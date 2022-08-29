The Northwest Allen County Schools board meets in August of 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall.

*incumbent

East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with two spots to be filled by newcomers.

George Nicklow (Dist 1R)

*Timonthy Hines (Dist 1R)

Beth Wood (Dist 2E)

Darnell Hicks (Dist 3E)

Lee Wilson, Jr. (Dist 3E)

Pamela Dukes (Dist 3E)

Fort Wayne Community Schools has one contested race with three other incumbents unchallenged.

Jeannette Jaquish (Dist 1)

*Julia Hollingsworth (Dist 1)

*Rohli Booker (Dist 4)

*Anne Duff (At Large)

*Maria Norman (At Large)

Both incumbents running in Northwest Allen County Schools will face challengers.

Benjamin MacDonald (Dist 3)

*Kristi Schlatter (Dist 3)

Christine Gilsinger (At Large Dist 4)

Darren Vogt (At Large Dist 4)

*Elizabeth Hathaway (At Large Dist 4)

Eric Ellingson (At Large Dist 4)

Jessica Hopkins (At Large Dist 4)

Rick Norton (At Large Dist 4)

Southwest Allen County Schools has one member seeking re-election.

Amanda Tokos (At Large)

Dawn Fritts (At Large)

*Doug Copley (At Large)

Kim Moppert (At Large)

Stephanie Veit (At Large)

Voters will cast two votes for at large seats in FWCS, NACS and SACS.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.