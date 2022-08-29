FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall.
*incumbent
East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with two spots to be filled by newcomers.
- George Nicklow (Dist 1R)
- *Timonthy Hines (Dist 1R)
Beth Wood (Dist 2E)
- Darnell Hicks (Dist 3E)
- Lee Wilson, Jr. (Dist 3E)
- Pamela Dukes (Dist 3E)
Fort Wayne Community Schools has one contested race with three other incumbents unchallenged.
- Jeannette Jaquish (Dist 1)
- *Julia Hollingsworth (Dist 1)
*Rohli Booker (Dist 4)
- *Anne Duff (At Large)
- *Maria Norman (At Large)
Both incumbents running in Northwest Allen County Schools will face challengers.
- Benjamin MacDonald (Dist 3)
- *Kristi Schlatter (Dist 3)
- Christine Gilsinger (At Large Dist 4)
- Darren Vogt (At Large Dist 4)
- *Elizabeth Hathaway (At Large Dist 4)
- Eric Ellingson (At Large Dist 4)
- Jessica Hopkins (At Large Dist 4)
- Rick Norton (At Large Dist 4)
Southwest Allen County Schools has one member seeking re-election.
- Amanda Tokos (At Large)
- Dawn Fritts (At Large)
- *Doug Copley (At Large)
- Kim Moppert (At Large)
- Stephanie Veit (At Large)
Voters will cast two votes for at large seats in FWCS, NACS and SACS.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.