FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Friday’s filing deadline for school board races, the Allen County Election Board released on Monday the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot this fall.

*incumbent

East Allen County Schools has only one incumbent running for re-election with two spots to be filled by newcomers.

  • George Nicklow (Dist 1R)
  • *Timonthy Hines (Dist 1R)

Beth Wood (Dist 2E)

  • Darnell Hicks (Dist 3E)
  • Lee Wilson, Jr. (Dist 3E)
  • Pamela Dukes (Dist 3E)

Fort Wayne Community Schools has one contested race with three other incumbents unchallenged.

  • Jeannette Jaquish (Dist 1)
  • *Julia Hollingsworth (Dist 1)

*Rohli Booker (Dist 4)

  • *Anne Duff (At Large)
  • *Maria Norman (At Large)

Both incumbents running in Northwest Allen County Schools will face challengers.

  • Benjamin MacDonald (Dist 3)
  • *Kristi Schlatter (Dist 3)
  • Christine Gilsinger (At Large Dist 4)
  • Darren Vogt (At Large Dist 4)
  • *Elizabeth Hathaway (At Large Dist 4)
  • Eric Ellingson (At Large Dist 4)
  • Jessica Hopkins (At Large Dist 4)
  • Rick Norton (At Large Dist 4)

Southwest Allen County Schools has one member seeking re-election.

  • Amanda Tokos (At Large)
  • Dawn Fritts (At Large)
  • *Doug Copley (At Large)
  • Kim Moppert (At Large)
  • Stephanie Veit (At Large)

Voters will cast two votes for at large seats in FWCS, NACS and SACS.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.