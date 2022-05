FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Kyle Miller has won the Democratic nomination for State Representative for District 82.

Miller won with 989 votes, defeating Melissa Rinehart and Kathy Zoucha.

District 82 was recently redrawn, and now is part of Allen County. The district formerly encompassed Noble County and areas of LaGrange, Elkhart, Whitley, and Allen counties.

The Fort Wayne native will be running against Republican candidate Davyd Jones in the upcoming general election.