Meet the Candidates: Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First News Saturday invited Mayor Tom Henry in for a Meet the Candidates segment. WANE 15 is your local election headquarters.

Mayor Henry says he’s feeling nervous going into Tuesday’s election, as he’s sure all the other candidates are feeling, too.

As for the future of Fort Wayne, Mayor Henry says he hopes to work on the health of Fort Wayne, and expand trails.

He feels good about his campaign thus far, and commends his volunteers for their hard work.

Of course, WANE 15 had to know the mayor’s favorite ice cream spot. He says Zesto’s, and looks for whatever the special flavor is.

Mayor Tom Henry is facing republican challenger Tim Smith in the general election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.