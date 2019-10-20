Meet the Candidates: Tom Freistroffer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In less than two weeks, Fort Wayne residents will cast their vote for city council candidates. WANE 15 is helping you meet them with our Meet the Candidates segment.

Tom Freistroffer stopped by Studio 15. Freistroffer is looking to keep his city council at-large seat.

Freistroffer is a native of Fort Wayne. He earned his BA in social studies at the University of Notre Dame and a Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University.

He and his wife, Beth, are the proud grandparents to 8 grandchildren.

Freistroffer says his proudest accomplishment is giving back to the students he’s taught in his life.

When it comes to ice cream, Freistroffer goes for cherry ice cream at a little shop in Atwood called Lucy’s.

Tom Freistroffer is up against Steve Corona, Glynn Hines, Michael Barranda, Michelle Chambers, and Nathan Hartman for one of 3 seats on city council.