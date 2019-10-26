Meet the Candidates: Tom Didier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The general election is getting closer, and we continue our journey as your local election headquarters meeting the candidates.

Tom Didier is running for re-election in the 3rd district, he stopped by Studio 15.

Didier works as a salesman for U.S. Foodservice. He was born and raised in Fort Wayne, and is actively involved in the Catholic church. Didier is known to sing the national anthem at the Fort Wayne Komets.

Didier and his wife have three children. He says his proudest accomplishment is his being married for nearly 29 years.

Tom says his favorite ice cream is butter pecan from Kroger.

Incumbent Tom Didier is up against democratic challenger John Henry for city council in the 3rd district.

The election is November 5th.