Meet the Candidates: Todd Rokita

WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with republican Indiana Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita.

Todd grew up in Northeast Indiana. He served as Indiana’s twice-elected Secretary of State and a member of Congress.

Todd deems his family, teachers and college professors as his role models. He also said the men and women who give up their lives for citizens every day; soldiers, police officers, etc. are his heroes.

Republican Todd Rokita is running for Indiana’s Attorney General. He is up against democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.