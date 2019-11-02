Meet the Candidates: Tim Smith

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of our Meet the Candidates segment, WANE 15 invited mayoral candidate Tim Smith to Studio 15.

Smith says he’s feeling is eager to get to Tuesday, as he’s sure other candidates are feeling, too.

As for the future of Fort Wayne, Smith says he running to make the city safer, smartest, and most prosperous city.

Up until this point, Smith says he couldn’t be happier about his campaign. His biggest takeaway from campaigning is how people feel about the basics, and he learned that through knocking on doors.

Of course, like any other candidate, WANE 15 has to know Smith’s favorite ice cream is butter pecan or rocky road, and he’ll go to Culver’s to get the treat.

Republican Tim Smith is facing democrat Mayor Tom Henry in the general election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.