Meet the Candidates: Taylor Vanover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we inch closer to the general election, we are still meeting the candidates on the ballot.

Taylor Vanover stopped by Studio 15 for constituents to get to know him more. Vanover is running for a city council seat in the 5th district.

Vanover is a pre-law student at Indiana Tech, and currently works at his family’s business.

He says he is a resident of the 5th district, recognizes the struggles that community faces.

Vanover says his favorite part of Fort Wayne is the community

Vanover’s proudest accomplishment is owning his own home.

For ice cream, his favorite stop is Coldstone Creamery, or whenever he can find bubblegum ice cream.

Vanover faces incumbent democrat Geoff Paddock.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.