Meet the Candidates: Steve Corona

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of our Meet the Candidates segment, Steve Corona joined us in Studio 15.

Corona is running as a democrat for one of the three open city council at large seats.

Corona isn’t a stranger to WANE, he worked as an anchor and reporter. He moved on in his career, but eventually became the longest-serving member on the Fort Wayne Community School Board.

He says that’s where he’s had his biggest accomplishment. He prides himself on his work on a racial balanced lawsuit in the 90’s. He also says he proud he helped turn FWCS into a valued part of the community.

Corona says his favorites features are the parks, specifically Promenade Park and taking bike rides at Foster Park.

When it comes to ice cream, he enjoys Zesto. However, his favorite is his wife’s homemade ice cream.

Corona is up against Michelle Chambers, Glynn Hines, Michael Barranda, Thomas Freistroffer, and Nathan Hartman for one of 3 seats on city council.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.