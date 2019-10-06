Meet the Candidates: Sharon Tucker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As your local election headquarters, WANE 15 is getting you ready for the general election. Sharon Tucker stopped by Studio 15 to continue our Meet the Candidates segment.

Tucker is running for city council in the 6th district.

Tucker currently is on Allen County Council. She says he wants to be part of city council to her community a bigger impact than she does on county council.

Tucker says she is a wife, mom, and business owner. She says her favorite part about Fort Wayne is the opportunity the city provides. Tucker says the Summit City is a great place to raise a family and has a low cost of living.

On her weekends, Tucker says she loves Sundays because she gets to go to church and have quality family time with her husband and daughter.

Tucker says her favorite ice cream is a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate for Zesto.

Tucker is running unopposed in the sixth district for a Fort Wayne city council.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.