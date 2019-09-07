Meet the Candidates: Russ Jehl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is getting you ready for the general election with our recurring segment, “Meet the Candidates.”

City Councilman Russ Jehl stopped by Studio 15 ahead of his re-election campaign for the second district.

Jehl was born and raised in Fort Wayne, and still calls it home with his wife and two children. At the time of the interview, Jehl was in the middle of getting the kids to a soccer game. He says he enjoys spending time with them.

Politically speaking, Jehl says his favorite part about Fort Wayne is pretty much everything, because it is such a family-oriented city. However, he truly likes taking the kids to Tokens-n-Tickets.

When asked about his favorite ice cream, Jehl knew the answer right away: a s’mores blizzard from Dairy Queen.

Jehl is running unopposed for Fort Wayne City Council in the second district.

The general electing is Tuesday, November 5th.