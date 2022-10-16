FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The November election is now less than a month away, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, WANE 15 is helping you get to know the candidates a little better.

We bring in political candidates to ask them questions about them as a person, rather than about policies.

On October 16, Paulette Nellems joined First News Sunday. She’s a democrat running for Allen County Council District 1.

Nellems faces republican Josh Hale on November 8.

You can learn about Nellems in the video above.