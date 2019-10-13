Meet the Candidates: Patti Hays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The general election is less than a month a way and WANE 15 is helping you get ready with our Meet the Candidates segment.

Patti Hays stopped by Studio 15. She’s running for a city council seat in the 4th district.

Hays grew up in Ohio and Pittsburgh, but considers Fort Wayne home.

She says after 28 years, it’s time for her to have a greater involvement in public life.

Patti has had a career in healthcare for years, including direct patient care, nursing education, management and hospital administration. Since 2015, she’s served as the CEO of the AWS Foundation.

Patti and her husband have three children.

Patti Hays is running against incumbent republican Jason Arp. The general election is Tuesday, November 5th.