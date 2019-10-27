FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The general election is a little over a week away. WANE 15 is your local election headquarters, and we’re helping you meet the candidates.

Nathan Hartman is running for one of three city council at large seats.

Hartman is a lifelong Fort Wayne resident, and a Bishop Dwenger grad. He is his wife have twodaughters.

Hartman graduated from Indiana University in May of 2002, and is currently working as an actuarial pension consultant.

Hartman has served as the president of the Allen County Economic Development Board.

He says his favorite part about Fort Wayne is the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

When it comes to ice cream, Hartman prefers a razzle from Zesto’s.

Nathan Hartman is up against Steve Corona, Glynn Hines, Michael Barranda, Michelle Chambers, and Thomas Freistroffer for one of 3 seats on city council.